As President, North, South, East, West’ll Celebrate Me For Turning Nigeria Into Light Of Africa – Obi

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

President candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has given the assurance that Nigerians from the north, south, east and west would surely celebrate him for turning the dwindling fortunes of Nigeria and making it the light of Africa.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

He said the north would celebrate him because he would use their remaining uncultivated arable lands to mass produce agricultural products that would serve as raw materials for industrial hub in the east, which would in turn be exported through the south and the west.

Obu who spoke to a mammoth crowd at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral Church Field, Onitsha, Anambra state, yesterday during his mass campaign rally, added that his administration would also use the oil in south south to clean it up, make easterners to fly directly from Enugu to the world, north to continue to fly from Lagos to the world, north to continue to fly from Abuja to the world and south to fly from Porth Harcourt to the world.

According to Obi, “I have so much loaded people-oriented programmes that will make every segment of Nigerians to celebrate me. I will turn Nigeria into the light of Africa. I will stop police harassment against the citizenry by recruiting more policemen, training and teaching the personnel how to be compassionate and lovely”.

” We will end sufferings, engage all agitators to meaningful dialogue, export enough to stabilize the economy, bounce back trading activities in Onitsha, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and Kogi, dredge Rivers Niger and Benue to stop flooding and make them navigable and above all make every part of Nigeria productive”.

“They said I am stingy but you know that anyone who is not stingy cannot save money for development programmes and that is why they are complaining against their predecessors in office. The work of a good leader is not to complain but to change the situation on ground for good”.

Earlier, Obi’s wife, Margaret had noted that a new Nigeria is about to be born, adding that women and youths who constituted 75 percent of the voters, have Obi as their household name.

She therefore urged them to for for their PVCs and ensure they have them handy as according to her, ” there is going to be election and it will be peaceful in favour of Obi. Anyone telling you that there will be no election is deceiving you”.

Vice Presidential candidate, Satti Baba Ahmed, in his comment, noted that for Nigerians to live as one, Obi must be elected as president based on his competence.

Datti disclosed is so popular and well acceptable in the north now to the extent that even bandits in the north usually release the kidnapped victims once they find out that such a victim us an Obidient member.

He said his alliance with Obi was an indication of a strong relationship between southeast and northwest as shown in 1979 when Shagari and Ekwueme of the blessed memory ruled Nigeria.