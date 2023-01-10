Panic In Imo Civil Service Over Implementation Of White Paper

Advertisement

Thousands of Civil Servants in Imo State may either loose their jobs or be asked to retire between now and February this year as listed in the Whitepaper on downsizing of the labour force during the reign of Ikedi Ohakim as governor of Imo State.

Information revealed that most of the top civil servants whose names appeared in the 2010 White paper will retire this month and next month as presented in the White paper.

It is obvious that most of the Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Heads of Parastatals and Agencies are going to be placed on compulsory retirement leave any moment from now.

Findings show that most of the top ranked Civil Servants who are affected are now running from pillar to post looking for a way to get extension for them to continue in office.

Further information revealed that those who want to desperately continue in office are secretly falsifying their documents.