Ten Hag warns Maguire he’s still way down Man Utd pecking order despite World Cup heroics and can leave club if he wants

Harry Maguire has been told he can fight for his Manchester United place — or leave the club.

Erik ten Hag is prepared to give the England defender, 29, the chance to battle his way back into favour at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman says his £85million man — the most expensive defender on the planet — “performed badly” and lost confidence.

Not for the first time, Maguire looked like a different animal wearing the white of his country as opposed to the red of his club as he started all five games for the Three Lions.

But that cuts no ice with the Dutchman who stressed: “I can only battle this after being asked many times if he is good enough.

“It is clear he is good enough to play at the highest level. Then it is up to him to show that confidence on the pitch and he didn’t show that in all the games.