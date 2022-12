Advertisement



Famous Afrobeats singer, Wizkid has been spotted hanging out in Cotonou with Lionel Talon, the son of the president of Benin Republic.

It would be recalled that the singer had failed to appear for his concert in Accra which was slated for 10th December, 2022.

Reports also made the rounds that he had failed to appear for his concert in Abidjan – an incident which resulted to his staff reportedly being detained.