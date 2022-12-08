NOA Ag. Director assumes office, charges staff on efficiency

Advertisement



The Acting Director, National Orientation Agency, Kano Office, Alhaji Salisu Waziri-Kutama, has charged staff of the agency to be hardworking, efficient and display professionalism while discharging their duties.

He made the call while addressing NOA staff at the agency’s conference hall on Thursday in Kano.

Waziri-Kutama said staff and management of the agency had vital roles to play in educating public on government policies and programmes.

“NOA is committed to promote free and fair elections by educating the public through voter education on the upcoming 2023 general elections,”he said.

NAN reports that Alhaji Salisu Waziri Kutama, took over as acting director, after the former state director, Alhaji Lawal Haruna- Makarfi, retired from service.