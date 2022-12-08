Misau foundation establish Non-Interest Microfinance bank to drive economic growth – Emir of Misau

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Emir of Misau in Bauchi State has said that the idea of establishing the non interest Microfinance bank by Misau Development Foundation in the emirate, was geared towards driving growth in different sectors of the economy.

Emir Suleiman stated this while answering questions from newsmen in his Palace He said our mission is to ensure investments in critical sectors that will drive economic growth because under Misau Development Foundation we believe it is crucial in driving economic growth.

He said “a community bank that was established follows the Islamic system, they give loans to the poor, if They give you a loan you will go and do your business, when you are done if you get a profit, you will come and share the profit with the bank and if you didn’t get a profit you lost , you will share it together

Emir Suleiman said the collective efforts of shareholders, partners and investors had made it possible for the microfinance bank to be what it is currently,

He said idea behind an establishment of the Development foundation is to help us to build our emirate,and address the problems of poverty, hunger and improve education, health care ,protect our environment and boost our economy

Emir Suleiman said “the foundation after we established it we identified ten areas that we intend to intervene including the areas of education, health, environment, cleanliness, economic development and others,We have appointed experts who are leading in every field.

For example in the field of Education, we have appointed Professor Auwwalu Uba, the Vice President of Bauchi State University in Gadau, who is the leader who takes care of the rights of the education department, especially since children are in school. provide them with scholarships, supporting the weak among them who cannot pay the school fees, they should be given all the help they need to study and become educated because of the elimination of Ignorance which is the biggest disease that is holding back the society.

In the field of health, where Dr Alkali Mohammed ,the former Chief Medical Director of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi, is the leader in this field, they have contributed a lot to us, they examined more than 400 sick people and gave them free treatment, and in the area of ​​poverty alleviation and business development, we have experts as leaders”