IsBD financed project in Kano awards N1.87 billion contracts for slaughter houses, cattle markets development projects

Determined to mitigate public health risks, Kano state Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, has awarded contracts in the sum of N1, 549, 000, 000 for the improvement of 20 public slaughterhouses (abattoirs) in Kano State.

The slaughter houses are in Rano, Gwarzo, Dambatta, Kiru, Doguwa, Wudil, Bebeji, Karaye, Tudun Wada, Gabasawa, Gaya, Gezawa, Kunchi, Kabo, Kura, Dawakin Tofa, Bichi, Shanono, Takai and Sumaila local government areas.

In his remarks shortly after awarding the contracts, the State Project Coordinator, KSADP, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad said the project decided to invest in the upgrade of the slaughterhouses “because the current state and working conditions in slaughterhouses in Kano is at variance with international best practices”.

“They are in a state of deplorable slaughtering and processing facilities, inadequate clean water supplies, no refrigerators and lack of facilities for the collection, storage and disposal of waste”.

“These put together impact the quality of meat, affect the safety of workers in the slaughter houses, endanger the environment and generally put public health at a very serious risk”.

Malam Ibrahim expressed concern that current facilities and practices in the slaughterhouses have the potential to amplify occupational exposure to diseases or injury and while unwholesome meat finds its way to peoples’ homes, thereby exposing the population to diseases and even epidemics.

He further announced that the KSADP, financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds, has awarded contracts worth N326 million for upgrading of five Cattle markets at Dumbulum, Wudil, Dambatta, Gwarzo and Falgore.

The work involves provision of loading and off-loading ramps, watering facilities, office space for market information, security services, veterinary services, lighting for trade and security at night as well as toilet facilities.

Currently, all five cattle markets lack basic facilities for humane treatment of livestock on arrival (off loading), while in the market and during reloading.