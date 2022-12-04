Advertisement



Concerned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s allegation that state governors steal funds meant for Local Government Areas, LGA, regional groups have urged the President to back the claim with evidence and name state governors pilfering the funds.

They also demanded a constitution amendment on local government autonomy, saying gaps in the constitution made it possible for governors to have influence over LGAs.

In separate chats with Sunday Vanguard, they said the President shouldn’t stop at raising the alarm but also ensure that necessary actions are initiated against offending state governors.

The President had, last Wednesday, said state governors were stealing funds meant for local administration, thereby causing what he termed stunted development at the local government level.

Before the latest alarm, the President, at different fora, lamented that local government administration in the country had been emasculated by governors, who he often accused of diverting allocations to them from the federation account.

However, regional bodies were unanimous in saying that any constitution amendment should ensure that governors no longer have powers to conduct LGA elections.

Source; https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/buhari-govs-row-deepens-as-afenifere-ohanaeze-pandef-weigh-in