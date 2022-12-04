Governor Bala bags Rivers state honour

Advertisement



Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has been conferred with the State Honour by Rivers State Government.

The occasion held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt, the conferment ceremony led by Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had Governors, the PDP chairman, Bauchi state chapter, Koshe Hamza Akuyam and Governor Bala’s Campaign DG Honourable Farouq Mustapha in attendance.

Others were Honorables Nuhu Zaki, Mahmoud Maijama’a and Samaila Burga.