I have not eaten since today —Nnamdi Kanu cries out from DSS detention

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Maazị Nnamdi Kanu, has not eaten since today, and has been denied his medication for 9 complete days and still counting despite being in excruciating pains due to his gastro intestine disorder, his special counsel, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor has revealed.

Mr. Ejimakor made the disclosure after he paid a routine visit to Kanu at the detention facility of the Department of State Services, DSS, on Thursday, in company of Prince Emma Kanu and Barr. Nnaemeka Ejiofor.

According to him, Kanu instructed him to make his predicament known to the world, as he is currently perishing and passing through hell at the DSS facility.

He revealed that his detainers, the DSS said they don’t have money to buy his drug for him, and therefore starved him of his medication and food.

Announcing this on his social media handle, Ejimakor wrote, “Today, I visited #MNK in company of Prince Emma Kanu & Barr. Nnaemeka Ejiofor. He instructed me to make it public that he has not been given his drugs for the past 9 days & he has not eaten today because DSS says that they don’t have money to buy his food and drugs. #Sad”