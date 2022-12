Advertisement



Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, has been captured on his way to Qatar for his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that, on Thursday, it was announced by a Chinese businessman, Stephen Hung, that the singer confirmed he will be performing at the closing event scheduled for December 18, 2022.

This will be the singer’s first stage performance since the unfortunate passing of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke on October 31, 2022.