Tyson Fury sent out a message of support to the heartbroken England squad after their World Cup KO.

Captain Harry Kane was left with his head in his hands after missing a late penalty, which failed to pull England back level.

But Kane and the rest of the beaten side were given a message of motivation from heroic heavyweight world champion Fury.

He tweeted: “Hold your heads up lions. We Go Again @EnglandFootball.

“Support Our Team. Support Our Boys. Support Our Team. In Victory and In Defeat.”