2023: ADP guber candidate promises to establish Quranic Research Centre in Kano

The Action Democratic Party(ADP) Governorship Candidate in Kano State, Malam Sha’aban Sharada, has said, if elected, his government would establish a Qur’anic research centre in Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Kano by the spokesman of Sha’aban Sharada Campaign Council, Abbas Yusha’u.

Sharada disclosed this when he informed Kano Islamic scholars of his decision to run for the office of the state governor.

He stated that it was extremely vital to meet with them because ulamas were very important and critical stakeholders in managing and moulding the thinking of the citizenry.

According to him, he presented a bill in the House of Representatives for the establishment of a National Centre for Quranic Research in Kano.

The governorship candidate, who is a member of the House of Representatives for the Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, said that the first and second readings for the centre’s creation would be held in the upcoming week.

Sharada informed the Ulamas that the Quranic Research Centre, where Quranic sciences were supposed to be taught, would be located in Kano given the state’s dominance among Quranic memorizers in Nigeria.

The lawmaker stated that, if elected the governor, he would make Quranic education mandatory in the state’s primary and post-primary schools.

He urged the Ulamas to serve as a beacon for the implementation of government policies and initiatives.

The governorship candidate expressed appreciation to the Ulamas who accepted the invitation and said that as community leaders he would continue to meet with them on important issues.