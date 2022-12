Advertisement



England have crashed out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage after an excruciating 2-1 defeat to France.

Harry Kane missed from the penalty spot on 83 minutes after Mason Mount was bundled to the ground by Theo Hernandez with his side 2-1 down.

Kane has earlier scored from the spot following Bukayo Saka being chopped to the floor.

Aurélien Tchouaméni scored the opening goal of the game that Kane cancelled out before Olivier Giroud headed France back into the lead.