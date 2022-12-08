Controversy trails reports of alleged gunmen abduction of 4 babies in Anambra hospital

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Controversy has trailed the trending reports of unidentified gunmen allegedly attacking a hospital in Anambra State, where they are also said to have abducted at least four newborn babies.

The incident, according to reports, was said to have happened at the Stanley Hospital in Nkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

According to sources, the gunmen, suspected to be ritualists, also made away with some blood-stained delivery wrappers belonging to some of the women who newly put to bed in the hospital.

While some residents of the state attribute the bizarre incident to quest for quick money through different kinds of money ritual, such as Oke Ite; others say the attackers might have been sent by a couple or some couples who are in dire need of fruits of the womb; while others say the attackers might have just abducted the children with the intent to sell them to the motherless babies homes.

“All for Oke Ite, Awele, Ibobo and co

Our youths are now into something else; but let’s watch how it will end for them,” Chris Akala, a Facebook user said.

Amid these speculations, some individuals, however, have also questioned the authenticity of the said reports, arguing that no such attack happened in any part of the state, let alone happening in the said community.

While many described the reports as rumour from the pit of hell, others said they were mere attempts by some mischief makers to create unnecessary tension and panic in the state.

“Disregard this rumor, please. I just confirmed that it’s all lies. I called someone from the village who told me she went there immediately she had the news, because she has someone who recently put to bed in the hospital. She told me it’s lie, as nothing like that happened there.

“I don’t know what people gain from creating and spreading this kind of traumatic rumour around,” another resident of the state, Blessing Okeke, said.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he did not have any such information, thereby augmenting the doubt on the authenticity of the reports and the said attack.

He further advised people to desist from creating unnecessary panic and tension in the state, especially through spreading such unconfirmed information that has strong authenticity questions.