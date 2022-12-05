Atiku will end insecurity in Nigeria – Reno Omokri

Advertisement



The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that only Atiku has the capacity to take Nigeria out of debt as well as end insecurity in the country.

Omokri said these in his 53rd, 54th and 55th series on why he wants Nigerians to vote for Atiku.

He also noted that of all the candidates, only Atiku is free from corruption allegations.

The reports said thus:

“Day 55 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Security is the first priority of government. So, let us look at the records of each of the major candidates. Under Peter Obi as Governor, Anambra was the unsafest place in Nigeria. Even Sambisa was safer.

It was under Obi that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) became notorious in Nigeria, with James Nwafor turning the Awkuzu area of the state into a killing field. Hordes of young Nigerians were killed, Idi Amin style, and their bodies dumped in the Ezu River, for crocodiles and other aquatic predators to feast on.

With such a record, how can anyone expect Peter Obi to secure Nigeria and safeguard their lives and properties?

Is Bola Tinubu any better? Look at how he has elevated thugs and made them head sensitive agencies in Lagos. Is that not how Boko Haram started? Nigerians still do not know who killed his arch rival, Funsho Williams, who was strangled to death in his home in the height of his rivalry with Tinubu.

With such a person at the helm of affairs, political assassinations may be the order of the day.

But Nigerians can remember how President Olusegun Obasanjo gave then Vice President Atiku Abubakar the duty of resolving the Sharia crisis of 2000, which was an existential issue for Nigeria. Handling such a sensitive assignment without care could have led Nigeria to war. But Waziri Atiku addressed it with the care it deserved.

He toured the North and used diplomacy and his personal clout to calm frayed nerves.

Today, with bandits, Boko Haram, ISWAP, and secessionists threatening Nigeria’s internal security, we need that same skilful handling of events that Waziri Atiku displayed in 2000. We do not need assassinations, or police brutality.

And that is why I urge Nigerians to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Reno Omokri

Gospeller. Deep Thinker. #BuhariTormentor. #TableShaker. Ruffler of the Feathers of Obidents. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years. Hodophile. Hollywood Magazine Humanitarian of the Year, 2019. Business Insider Influencer of the Year 2022.

–

Source;https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/atiku-will-end-insecurity-in-nigeria-reno-omokri