APC On Verge Of Implosion Abandons Guber Candidate In Bauchi

The recent knee jerk suspension of the former Governor of Bauchi State, Barrister Mohammed Abubakar from the All Progressive Congress [APC] by the managers of the Bauchi State APC on Wednesday December 14, 2022 – and the sudden knee jerk reversal of the suspension – serve as symptoms of the ongoing turmoil within the APC in Bauchi State. This is as information available to 247ureports.com indicates the leadership within the APC may have turned away from the gubernatorial candidate of the Bauchi State governorship race.

The suspension of the former Governor of Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar – who was the pioneer APC governor of the State that was reversed within twenty-four [24] hours by the same APC leadership, as seen below, is indicative of the leadership divide in Bauchi APC – and abandonment and/or isolation of the gubernatorial candidate of APC.

On the first level, information made available to 247ureports.com confirms that internal wrangling within the party was the root cause of the said suspension. Abubakar Gabi, former accountant general of the state who is a close aide to Mohammed Abubakar stated that the incident was “the work of few unpatriotic elements within the party who are not fair to Mohammed Abubakar. His ward APC leadership announced the suspension based on unfounded allegations of anti-party”.

He continued to add that “the APC gubernatorial candidate was not truly with Mohammed Abubakar and that he has not been giving him the necessary respect as former Governor of the state”.

Regarding the reason stated for the suspension of the former Governor – that Mohammed Abubakar refused to attend a reception organized for him by the APC gubernatorial candidate – and instead decided to attend a reception organized by the State Government of Bauchi State. Abubakar Gabi revealed to 247ureports.com that the “APC deputy governorship candidate, Aliyu Barden Gabas was informed by both the police and the DSS not to attend the reception due to security tension that may erupt in the state”.

Gabi further added that it was Mohammed Abubakar’s commendation of Gov Bala Mohammed’s works in the State that unsettled the APC gubernatorial candidate. Abubakar had commended the Governor for the newly constructed government house and the massive roads constructed.

On the second level, the APC gubernatorial candidate appears to have stepped on too many toes in the APC both within the State and nationally. The State leader of the APC, the Federal Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu who virtually appointed the Chairman of the party in the State – and managing all facets of the party – is said to be a total loggerhead with the APC gubernatorial candidate. Malam Adamu Adamu had wanted to hoist another politician as the APC gubernatorial candidate but was not successful in the project. For this reason, Adamu Adamu turned away. 247ureports.com gathered that the APC gubernatorial candidate did not make efforts at reconciliation. He allowed the grievance to linger and grow.

As a result, the major stakeholders of the APC in Bauchi State who heard the news of Mohammed Abubakar immediately frowned at the development. They immediately directed for the reversal of the suspension – effectively overstepping the APC gubernatorial candidate.

In a related development, a major stakeholder in the affairs of Bauchi State, Musa Azare who is a historian of Bauchi political affairs added that it appears history is repeating itself. He said, “Laughing as history is repeating itself. Abubakar, during his reign, suspended a sitting Senator, a HoR Member, three State House of assembly members, three LGA chairmen and a coterie of other party people for associating themselves with Yakubu Dogara, then Speaker, HoR.”