3 injured, as speeding motorcyclist perishes with one in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A commercial motorcyclist, on Sunday, died after a wrongful overtaking that led to a multiple auto crash in Anambra State.

The unidentified rider of Kumata Motorcycle with no registration number died alongside one other, while three others sustained varied degrees of injury in the crash that happened at the Nteje—Oyi Bridge, by the Nteje—Otuocha Road.

According to a statement issued by the Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), R.C. Margaret B. Onabe; the accident occured at about 1pm on December 4, and involved three vehicles with eleven persons on board.

The vehicles, according to her, include a Volkswagen/Golf with the registration number AGU970JT, a commercial Daihstu/Shuttle bus (fleet name: Omambala Line Drivers) with the registration number NSH521YJ, and a commercial Kumata Motorcycle with no registration number.

She further attributed the cause of the crash to speeding and wrongful overtaking.

She said, “According to eyewitness report, the bike rider who was on very high speed, overtook wrongfully, collided with the bus; and the bus driver lost control of the bus and sulmalsulted while also having impact on the Golf, and crashed.

“Eleven persons were involved in the crash, comprising of 8 male adults and 3 female adults). Three male adults sustained varying degrees of injury and 2 male adults were killed (a passenger in the bus and the bike rider).”

“The crash victims were rushed to Chira Hospital Awkuzu by FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command where 2 male adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The dead victims were deposited at same hospital morgue.

“The rescue team managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared,” she added.

In his reaction, the Sector Commander, Anambra State, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserated with the family of the deceased and also prayed for the injured.

He also warned motorists to desist from excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking, especially this festive period during which roads are usually busy.