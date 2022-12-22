2023: Christians pray for Tinubu at Christmas Carol

Advertisement



Some Christians have prayed for the election success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 general elections.

The prayers were said at the 2022 Christmas Carol held of the Christ the Light Chapel, Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The programme with the theme: “A Gift that Impacts Through Culture of Generosity and Great Vision” was organised by the state chapter of the ”Project Beyond Lagos”.

They presented Tinubu to God during series of prayers and supplications for God to give him sound mind to carry on with the ongoing campaign.

The event, an nterdenominational one, featured the cream of Nigerians Gospel artists who thrilled the people with melodious songs.

The Chief Host of the event and Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Anofiu Olarewaju-Elegushi, said that Lagos people know how best to celebrate.

Elegushi described the season of Christmas as a joyful one, and called on people to continue to pray for the success of the ruling party’s candidates at all levels.

“It is a period of felicitation with one another. It is expected that we extend hands of generosity and care to others.

“In the forthcoming elections, we as party has sellable candidates who can better the lot of Nigerians.

“As a party, we are calling on all of us to make an intentional efforts at ensuring that APC’s candidates come victorious,” he said.

In his remark, the Presiding Chaplin of the church, Ven. Ezekiel Oluwadare, said Christains are behind Ahmed Tinubu.

Oluwadare, said that the faithful will continue to pray for the election of Tinubu and all APC candidates.

The preacher, said that with the contributions Tinubu had made in churches across the country, it will be bad for the Christains to abandon him now.

He prayed for peace in the country to enable people do their businesses.