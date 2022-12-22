Another Attack In Imo Again: Gunmen Attack Imo OCDA GM

Advertisement



Some unidentified armed gunmen on Wednesday attacked the General Manager of OCDA. Owerri Capital Development Authority, Mr Francis Chukwu.

The attack took place at Isinweke in Ihitte Uboma LGA of Imo state on his way from a public function.

Sources close to the GM told our correspondent that a Hilux vehicle attached to his security details was set ablaze and in the gun battle that followed, five person’s were injured.

Unconfirmed report however say the attack could be an attempt to kidnap Mr Chukwu

No life was reported lost in the attack