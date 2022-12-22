Imo 2023 Budget passes second and third reading

The Imo state House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state 474 billion naira 2023 budget following its second and third reading at the plenary session of the house.

This bill was sponsored by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC -Owerri West).

Presenting the bill, Onyemaechi said that the budget will help in creating wealth for the people of the state by enabling the state goverment complete projects which will create economic opportunities.

He listed the establishment of the night landing facilities at Imo Airport and the dredging of Oguta Lake as some of the projects that will be accommodated.

The Deputy Speaker Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu(APC- Nwangele) who presided commended the lawmakers for the cooperation and thoroughness in scrutinising the budget which will take effect from Jan. 1, 2023.

The house thereafter adjourned to 28th of February 2023 for it’s next sitting.