Ohanaeze shouldn’t only endorse Obi but sponsor him to victory – Ezeife

Former Civilian Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chykwuemeka Ezeife has applauded the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for its recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

He however stated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo should not limit its relationship with Obi to mere endorsement alone but should expand it to sponsoring him to victory.

Ezeife who spoke to newsmen yesterday on phone, while reacting to the recent endorsement of Obi, by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the best way of showing its outright approval for Obi is for Ohanaeze to go beyond endorsement and give financial and logistic assistance to enable him come out victorious during the elections.

According to Ezeife, “Ohanaeze should not only endorse Obi but also sponsor him to victory”.

“I came to the East, they told me that Obi deserve to be president because it is the turn of Ndigbo. I went to the West, they told me that Obi deserve to be president because he has the intelligence and capacity to return Nigeria to part of glory and in the North, they told me that he deserve it because they believe he has the economic survival plans for Nigeria in his palms, based on his antecedents”.

Source; https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/ohanaeze-shouldnt-only-endorse-obi-but-sponsor-him-to-victory-ezeife