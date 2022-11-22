PDP crisis: Changing national chairmanship will deepen crisis – group

Advertisement



A group, Plateau for Atiku Movement, says changing the national chairmanship of the party would affect other positions which could result to deeper crisis and marring the party’s chances at the polls.

The group stated this while addressing a news conference in Jos on Tuesday.

Mr Istifanus Mwansat, leader of the group, stated that the recent actions and statements by members of the G5 Group had resulted in endorsement of candidates outside the party.

“One of the key demands of the G5 governors is that the chairman of the party should resign but as a movement we have our concerns.

“Shifting the national chairmanship of the party at this moment will affect other positions as well, thereby needing broad based consensus for which time is not available.

“It is just weeks to the general elections and no serious political party will engage in leadership change at a time when other political competitors are out on the field.

“In one of the programmes of the Rivers State Government, the Labour Party presidential candidate was given support by the governor.

“Recent actions and statements by some members of the G5 indicate that their insistence is not in good faith and some comments seem personal,” he said.

Mwansat on behalf of the group regretted that as the party was reconciling aggrieved members, the G5 group on Nov. 19, held a meeting to reaffirm their earlier position.

He said their position was not in good spirit of party politics and amounted to holding the party hostage and the continued opposition of the Atiku Abubakar candidature.

He added that there was no paucity of reconciliatory effort from the party as it had sent various representations to Wike and his group.

Other efforts he said were meetings held in Spain and other countries, the resignation of the chairman, Board of Trustees, among others, all in effort to douse the crisis and reconcile.

Mwansat also disclosed that the movement was deeply concerned by the involvement of Sen. Jonah Jang in the G5 group and were constrained to say that the agitation of the group does not represent the thinking of party members in the state.

The Plateau for Atiku Movement, therefore, called for a change in attitude and sheathing of political swords in the interest of the party.

It also called on the G5 governors and their supporters to embrace peace and work for the victory of PDP in all the elections.

The movement, according to Mwansat, reaffirms its total and unconditional support to the Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo and all other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 elections.