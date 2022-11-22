Advertisement



The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has announced that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will on Wednesday unveil the newly designed naira notes.

Emefiele disclosed this in Abuja during the Monetary Policy Committee monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The newly designed naira notes to be unveiled are N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.

According to the governor, the apex bank would not move the January 31, 2023 deadline for all old notes to be deposited to commercial banks.

On October 26, 2022 Emefiele announced that the CBN would issue the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, effective December 15, 2022. However he has said the CBN will not wait till December 15 but will unveil on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 (tomorrow). “By the special grace of God, tomorrow, which is the 23rd of November 2022, the President has graciously accepted to unveil the new currencies and the new currencies will be unveiled tomorrow at the Federal Executive Chamber by 10am.”//

Source; https://punchng.com/just-in-buhari-to-unveil-redesigned-naira-notes-wednesday-emefiele