Payment of backlog of derivation funds shows Buhari is fair minded: BMO

Payment of the backlog of oil derivation funds to the Niger Delta States by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is a clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to fairness and equity at all times.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says it also shows Buhari’s determination to support and develop all parts of the country, notwithstanding the political parties in power in the States.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO recalled that the Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers had during the inauguration of the Nigeria Law School Port-Harcourt campus, recently revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari had magnanimously released the backlog of derivation funds owed the oil-producing states since 1999.

“We note that with the release of the funds the benefitting States will be able to accelerate the development of their respective States, and a typical example is Rivers State where so many infrastructural projects like flyovers, bridges and housing projects dot the landscape.

“This is commendable especially if we remember that apart from Rivers State, other Niger Delta States that equally benefitted from the presidential largesse have not shown transparency or accountability in the utilisation of the funds like Rivers State.

“It is also a thing of joy that the President has since his assumption of office continued to address pertinent issues affecting all parts of the country without minding the political leanings of the ultimate beneficiaries,” it said.

BMO wondered why past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations abandoned their responsibility of disbursing accrued oil revenues to the Niger Delta States despite the humongous oil revenue at their disposal.

“Regrettably it was while the country was earning huge revenues from oil that corruption festered and poverty pervaded the country.

“Conversely, President Muhammadu Buhari has, despite the paucity of funds and drop in oil revenues since 2015, paid the backlog of the derivation funds, and today Rivers State has become a shining example of what the Niger Delta States will look like if the funds accruing to the States are utilised in a transparent and accountable manner,” it said.

The group also enjoined other benefiting states to emulate Wike and give credit to whom it was due.