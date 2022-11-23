Eha-Amufu Killings: Enugu State Government Condemns Herdsmen’s Violence, Calls On Nigerian Military

The Enugu State Government has decried the incessant armed herdsmen’s invasion of communities in the state and called on the security agencies to protect the people.

SaharaReporters reported that armed Fulani herdsmen declared war on Eha-Amufu communities of Agu-Amede, Mgbuji and Eboh, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

It was reported that no fewer than 13 people including women and children were killed and more villages sacked with properties worth million destroyed.

Reacting to the attack and unprovoked killings in a statement on Tuesday night, the state government described the dastardly act which resulted in causalities with some indigenes of the communities displaced as condemnable.

In the statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the State Government called on the Nigerian military and other security agencies to rise to the challenge and deploy more personnel to the affected communities to provide adequate security for life and property.

Ortuanya stated that the government would meet with the Eha-Amufu leaders to decisively resolve the contentious issues that might have led to the recent attack.

The statement disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi released the sum of N10 million for the immediate needs of the victims in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp and further committed to paying all the medical bills of those receiving treatments in the hospital.

It was also announced that Governor Ugwuanyi has directed a state government’s delegation to visit the victims in the hospital and IDPs camp to review their situation and ensure that they receive adequate medical attention.

Source; https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/23/eha-amufu-killings-enugu-state-government-condemns-herdsmens-violence-calls-nigerian