Adeleke Sworn In As Osun Governor, Announces Critical Decisions

Ademola Adeleke has taken his oath of office as the new Osun State Governor.

He took the oath of office alongside his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi administered on them by the state Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had on June 17, 2022, declared Adeleke as the winner of the Osun governorship election.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced that Adeleke got a total of 403,371 votes, beating the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who got 375,027 votes in a keenly contested race.

“I declare Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen, on behalf of the chairman of INEC, of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” he said.

The PDP won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas of the state, while the APC won the remaining 13. The PDP won in Ede North, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun, and Ejigbo LGAs.

The APC, on the other hand, won in Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Irewole, Ife South, and Ife East LGAs.

In his inaugural speech on Sunday, Adeleke announced the freezing of all state accounts.

He also announced the reversal of the state appellation to “Osun State” instead of “The state of Osun”.

Adeleke ordered that all state insignia should now reflect “state of the living spring” instead of “state of the virtue” as this is in line with the recognition of the state by the Nigerian constitution.

The new governor who promised to protect the interests of the Osun people also promised to set up panels to review every appointment and action taken by his predecessor, Oyetola between July 16 and his last day in office.

He promised to ensure a turnaround of the state’s economy in the health, education, agriculture, security and economy.

Meanwhile, Adeleke’s nephew, David, popularly known as Davido appeared in public for the first time since the death of his son.

His three-year-old son, Ifeanyi recently drowned in the swimming pool at the singer’s residence on Banana Island, Lagos.

