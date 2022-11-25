Nigeria’s SDGs office not under probe, OSSAP-SDGs not under probe

Advertisement



The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs has dismissed claims that it is under probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as reported by a section of the media.

The Office in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Head of Communications, Rotimi Ajayi acknowledged that it received a letter from the EFCC asking it to provide information on some of the contractors that have executed contracts for it in some parts of the country.

In support of the anti-corruption stance of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the Office will comply with the requests as it will also be interested in the outcome of the findings.

But OSSAP-SDGs emphatically asserted that the routine demand for information by the EFCC does not and cannot in any way amount to indictment or widespread probe of the Office.

“Indeed, we can bodly say that OSSAP-SDGs have been exonerated after similar routine checks in the past. The fact is that OSSAP-SDGs cannot stop the EFCC or any other agency from carrying out its statutory responsibility and just like other agencies, we have a duty of cooperating with it in the discharge of such functions.”

“However, OSSAP-SDGs will like to alert the media to be mindful of those who may want to deploy their medium for media trial, mudsling and smear campaign without minding the legal consequences.” Ajayi stated.