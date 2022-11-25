Amid Age Controversy, Soludo Greets Arthur Eze on Birthday

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has described Anambra billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze as an accomplished philanthropist who has devoted his resources to the services of humanity and betterment of the society at large.

Governor Soludo stated this on Friday in his congratulatory message to Prince Eze on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

According to the message, which was signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian, Governor Soludo also commended the Celebrant, for using his massive investments in the oil and gas sector to contribute to the development of the economy of the state, Nigeria and Africa at large.

“…Prince Arthur Eze remains an accomplished businessman and a philanthropist who has devoted his resources in assisting the less privileged in the society and his immediate community, as well as the academia, health and religious institutions…

“As the celebrant marks another year, Governor Soludo prays that God Almighty continue to grant him good health and long life in his service to God and humanity,” the message partly reads.

Although, while Aburime’s statement says Arthur Eze marks 74th birthday, other related publications say he (Eze) marks his 75th birthday, while online research shows that he is 73, and was born in November 27, which is still two days ahead from today.