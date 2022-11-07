Kwankwaso sets up committee to reunite with Rep Doguwa

Other members of the commitee for the task are Umar Doguwa and Sarki Daneji, according to the statement.
“Politics is game of numbers, we are open for reconciliation and reunion with our old friends and associates in our quest to achieve a new Nigeria.
“At some point, most of us were in different parties against Dr. Kwankwaso, but after realising his political sagacity, we reunited with him in the NNPP.” Rurum revealed.
He, however, said they were much comfortable with the reuinion than ever, assuring that Rep Doguwa would have a warm reception in the party.
“I assure all that the house leader will have a warm reception back to the Kwankwasiyya Political Movement and the NNPP because he was once a member of its kitchen cabinet.” Rurum said.