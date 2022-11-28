House wife killed her mate with pestle over a lump of fried meat

Advertisement



Police Public Relations Officer SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil told reporters in Bauchi today that “On the 22nd November 2022 at about 1800hrs one Ibrahim Sambo ‘m’ aged 40yrs of Gar village Pali ward, Alkaleri LGA came to Maina-maji Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that on the same date at about 1200hrs, his second wife Maryam Ibrahim ‘f’ aged 20yrs of the same address armed with a pestle entered into his first wife room Hafsat Ibrahim ‘f’ aged 32yrs of the same address and hit her with the pestle on the head, as a result, the victim sustained serious degree of injury and evacuated to Primary Health-care center Gar village where she was certified dead by the Medical Doctor”.

Wakil said “on receiving the report, a team of detectives attached to the Command swung into action and arrested the suspect, During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime and revealed that on Tuesday 22nd November 2022 at about 1100hrs the said Hafsat Ibrahim (deceased) send her son “Abdulaziz Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 5yrs” with a lump of fried meat known as (Tsire) and gave to the suspect “Maryam Ibrahim” after eating the meat, the suspect started feeling abnormal situation led to vomited the meat”

He said “Besides, it was a family house, thereafter, the suspect called one Faiza Hamisu ‘f’ of the same address the wife of the suspect’s husband’s younger brother, and told her exactly what happened and the said Faiza told the suspect that probably it was an ulcer and give her ulcer medicine”.

Wakil said “Subsequently, the suspect provocatively went to her kitchen, picked a pestle, and entered the first wife’s room while she was asleep and hit her on the head led to her death”

He said the suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigation and advised public to stop taking laws in to their hands.