Girl Child Programme: Hon Nwachukwu  Distributes Educational Materials To Girls in Schools

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

A Member representing Ohaozara East Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon Mrs Lilian Chinwe Nwachukwu has distributed Educational materials to Female Students in Secondary Schools.

Hon Nwachukwu who distributed Educational Materials to 5 Secondary Schools in her Constituency said it is part of her Girl Child Educational Programme.

The beneficiary schools are; Government Secondary School Okposi, Eze Okposi High School, Ugwulangwu Secondary School, Comprehensive Secondary School Mgbom Ugwulangwu and Mgbom N’Achara Comprehensive Secondary School.

The items distributed are; Exercise books, pens, rulers and pencils, while she equally inaugurated Girls Club in all the schools visited.

Speaking during distribution of the materials, Hon Chinwe Nwachukwu said the gesture was aimed at increasing the enrollment of Girl-Child in the schools adding that she embarked on the programme because of the saying that ” if you train a girl child, you have trained a nation’ .

The State lawmaker then spoke extensively to the students on the importance of been studious and staying away from vices that can disrupt their academic pursuit, adding that the aim of inaugurating the Girls’ club in those schools is to foster constant interaction with the Girl-child in the schools and implored them to use the club in enhancing their morality in and outside the school.

Responding individually on behalf of their schools, Miss Ndubisi Angela of Eze Okposi High School, Miss Okereke Divine of Ugwulangwu Secondary School, Miss Eze Chidinma of Comprehensive Secondary School Mgbom Ugwulangwu and Agwu Blessing of Mgbom N’Achara Comprehensive Secondary School, all extolled the sensitivity of the Lawmaker by aligning herself with Girl-child Education initiatives and implored her to continue sustaining the programme as it has yielded positive results within it’s inauguration.