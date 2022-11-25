APC Campaign: We will Transform South East, Talk with Agitators – Says Tinubu

Advertisement



From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday pledged to transform the South East and dialogue with agitators if he becomes president of the country at the 2023 general election.

Tinubu disclosed this while addressing stakeholders and teeming supporters of APC during the Presidential rally, Thursday, at the Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He vowed to move the country forward and as well bring greater development to the South-East region, and dialogue with agitators, if elected the president of the country at the 2023 general election.

Tinubu, however, tasked citizens of the southeast region, especially the people of Ebonyi State to vote massively for all APC candidates of the party, adding that the people must protect their votes after the election. He equally promised to come back and pay his debt.

“With the spirit of oneness, togetherness and unity, we will ensure the process of our country. It is only a progressive party that can change Nigeria. We don’t want to go backward, we are progressive.

“We will go forward. We will make Southeast Nigeria, a Taiwan of Asia.

Tinubu further said, “we recognise that Education is the greatest weapon against poverty. We are going to reform our schools.”

“We want peace, we are going to talk to all the agitators, this thing is not done by conflicts. Whatever you say, our progress, our achievement of education of our children is very important for our today and tomorrow.

“If you vote APC from top to bottom, President, Senate, House of Rep, Governors, then you have passed. I will come back and pay my debt. My debt now is to work with Governor of the state, for us to give you the progress that we promised.”

Earlier in a remark, the APC Presidential Campaign Chairman for South East, Mr Hope Uzodimma vowed that the entire region is for APC and will vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the general election. Adding that Southeast will no longer complain of being marginalized.”

Also, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi in his speech during the rally, stated that Ebonyi State has fared well under the APC. Adding, “we are Obedient to Jagaban, Ebonyi and the Southeast are with Jagaban. We will align ourselves with winners, indeed he brought development to Ebonyi”.

He tasked the people to vote massively for Tinubu and the state’s gubernatorial candidate, Francis Nwifuru as well as other candidates of the party in the 2023 general election.