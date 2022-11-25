Group Plans Unification of Igbo Nation 52 Years After Biafra War

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A Pan-Igbo group, Ndị Igbo Royal Heritage (NIROH) has embarked on a mission to re-unite the people of Igbo race, over five decades after the Nigeria—Biafra War.

The President-General of NIROH, Dr. Paul Okoye made this known on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital.

According to him, the Igbo people are one of the most intelligent, most industrious, most successful, and most travelled people in the world, but regretted that they have, however, lost many things that they prided in before, including unity, love, peace and others.

He also regretted that, Ndị Igbo, despite being very successful with many achievements and investments scattered all over the world, do not have anything to boast of in their own homeland, the Igbo land, which makes the Igbo land appear look desolate.

He said, “About 70 percent of the investments in Abuja belongs to the Igbo people, about 60 percent of the investments in Lagos belong to the Igbo people; above 18 million of Igbos live in three great states in the North, that is the Kano, Kaduna and Kastina; and about 8 million Igbos live in Lagos mainland alone.

“So, why are we not able to blend this? What is missing? Why are we such powerful people? Why are we such enterprising people, such realistic people, such objective people, and such an accomplished people; and yet the Igbo land is so desolate? Why are all these achievements not being transformed in our homeland?”

He further said it is so bad that the Igbo do not have a role model, unlike the people of other tribes in the country who have people they look up to as their role model, and whose ideology they emulate, and so on.

“The Yoruba have Awolowo in the West, and he is still symbolic in their life; the Northerners have Sultan in the North, and he is still symbolic in their life. Here in the Southeast, who do we have? Who is Zik to us? Do we still remember him?” he questioned.

Going memory lane, Dr. Okoye, who enumerated the various ways Ndị Igbo no longer get it right today; the NIRO PG, who said he had consulted with many top Igbo leaders (both living and dead), said it was high time Ndị Igbo looked back to where they started, identified where they started getting it wrong, and sought a common front to get things aright.

He said, as one of the measures to re-unite and right the wrong of the Igbo race; the Ndị Igbo Royal Heritage has decided to organise a historic event that will not only bring Ndị Igbo together but also provide them with a one-of-its-kind forum to deliberate on the status and progress of Ndị Igbo.

According to him, the event known as Unity Day Celebration, tagged “Unification of the Igbo Nation” is mainly aimed at bringing the Igbo nation together as a people, to reawaken the consciousness of brotherhood, love and unity among the Igbo people.

He said, “The event, which is going to become an annual event, will help us to try once again to bring back the thing that held us together as Ndị Igbo before the War, to try to reposition the Igbo man to take his rightful position in Nigeria, in the Africa and in the world at large.”

Giving more highlights, Dr. Okoye said the five-day maiden event, slated to hold this year in Anambra, will kick off on November 29, 2022 (9am) with a marathon which will start at the Ugwu Nwansike in Ogidi and end at Awka.

According to him, other activities slated for the event include: Conference on Zik’s Legacy (slated for December 1, 2022, at 12pm, at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka); interstate football match (slated to kick-off at 3pm, December 2, at the Ifeanyi Uba Stadium, Nnewi); and the main event of the Unity Day Celebration (slated for December 3, at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka). He added that the event will be concluded with thanksgiving service in every church in the Southeast on December 4, 2022.

Dr. Okoye, who is also the Chief Host of the event, further revealed that the event will be chaired by Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; while the traditional ruler of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, and Prince Arthur Eze will be the Royal Father of the Day and Chief Guest respectively.

He added that some distinguished personalities from different states in south-east will also be honoured that day at the event; even as he urged Ndị Igbo to fully and actively participate in the event and all the activities therein, in order to achieve the desired and expected goals.

The Southeast Vice President of NIROH Worldwide, Dr. Ejike was also present during the briefing that held in Awka on Thursday.