Another group calls for Soludo’s impeachment, threatens to dump wastes at Govt House

Advertisement



Barely one week after a group of newspaper vendors in Anambra State called for the impeachment of the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, another group, known as the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has joined voice to call on the State House of Assembly to impeach the Governor.

The Southeast-based group made the call in reaction to the Governor’s comment on a former Governor of the state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

It would be recalled that Governor Soludo has been under what would be described as his greatest media and verbal attack since last two week Thursday, over his comment during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night, just few hours after presenting the 2023 budget of the state to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

While fielding questions from the anchor of the TV show on the state’s 2023 appropriation bill, his administration, resources of the state and ex-governor Peter Obi’s much-talked-abour investments in the state; Governor Soludo, in the interview, noted that the value of the purported investments Obi claimed to have made of the state’s resources while in office is currently worth next to nothing.

Soludo, during the interview, also said he was not aware of any investment in the State by any of his predecessors.

“I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside…,” the governor said.

This comment of Governor Soludo on Obi has sparked off a chain of reactions and media/verbal attacks on him from the supporters of Obi.

The verbal attack was also recently fueled by a rejoinder dated November 14, 2022, titled “History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part)” by Governor Soludo, in response to the backlash arising from his earlier comment on the TV show. Soludo, in the article, also stated that Obi cannot win the presidential election.

“Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know,” Soludo said in the long article.

In reaction to what many described as Soludo’s back-to-back verbal attacks on Obi, the COSEYL did not only condemn the Governor’s utterances, but also said that the Governor, through the utterances, has denigrated the entire Igbo land and must be made to pay for it.

The group, in a press release signed by its President General, Mr Goodluck Ibem said the members have met over the utterances by Gov. Soludo over Mr. Obi and have declared Friday November 25, 2022 as a day where all Anambrarians will carry their refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House

“Our members have met over the unfortunate and unguided statement by the Soludo over Mr. Peter Obi and have decided to bring him back to his senses by declaring Friday 25 November, 2022 as a day where all Anambrarians will carry their refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House.

“This will serve as deterrent to other Igbo political office holders who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation,” the group said.

The group while analysing the comment by Soludo on Obi said it wants the entire world to know that Soludo’s unguided statement against Peter Obi is his personal opinion and not the opinion of his own family.

“His own biological son said Peter Obi is the best Presidential candidate which is contrary and directly opposite to his father’s statement.

“Governor Soludo is standing alone on his attack against Peter Obi and any one who might have paid him for such a hatchet job should go and collect his money back from him because his statement does not hold any water whosoever.”

COSEYL further stated that dumping refuse in the house of anyone who committed sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and teaching lessons to anyone found wanting in Igbo land.

The group added that the statement by Soludo and the audacity with which he spoke against Mr. Peter Obi the Labour Party Presidential candidate portrayed him as a man who felt that he is above God and Anambra people who elected him as governor.

“It is very unfortunate that Anambrians elected a misfit with the title of a Professor as governor and the error has to be corrected immediately.

“Without mincing words, Soludo insulted the sensibility of Anambra State and the entire Igbo nation by his misguided statement against Mr. Peter Obi. Soludo just confirmed to the world that he lacks common sense.

“Four years is too long to wait for a man who has no vision to lead the good people of Anambra State that have enough intelligent people both home and abroad. It will be on Insult on Ndi Anambra to wait for 4 years for Soludo to complete his tenure which was given to him by the people.

“Anambra State House of Assembly members should do the right thing by impeaching Governor Charles Soludo immediately. Anambra is too blessed to have such a character as governor.

The group, in a press release signed by its President General, Mr Goodluck Ibem said the members have met over the utterances by Gov. Soludo over Mr. Obi and have declared Friday November 25, 2022 as a day where all Anambrarians will carry their refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House

“Our members have met over the unfortunate and unguided statement by the Soludo over Mr. Peter Obi and have decided to bring him back to his senses by declaring Friday 25 November, 2022 as a day where all Anambrarians will carry their refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House.

“This will serve as deterrent to other Igbo political office holders who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation,” the group said.

The group while analysing the comment by Soludo on Obi said it wants the entire world to know that Soludo’s unguided statement against Peter Obi is his personal opinion and not the opinion of his own family.

“His own biological son said Peter Obi is the best Presidential candidate which is contrary and directly opposite to his father’s statement.

“Governor Soludo is standing alone on his attack against Peter Obi and any one who might have paid him for such a hatchet job should go and collect his money back from him because his statement does not hold any water whosoever.”

COSEYL further stated that dumping refuse in the house of anyone who committed sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and teaching lessons to anyone found wanting in Igbo land.

The group added that the statement by Soludo and the audacity with which he spoke against Mr. Peter Obi the Labour Party Presidential candidate portrayed him as a man who felt that he is above God and Anambra people who elected him as governor.

“It is very unfortunate that Anambrians elected a misfit with the title of a Professor as governor and the error has to be corrected immediately.

“Without mincing words, Soludo insulted the sensibility of Anambra State and the entire Igbo nation by his misguided statement against Mr. Peter Obi. Soludo just confirmed to the world that he lacks common sense.

“Four years is too long to wait for a man who has no vision to lead the good people of Anambra State that have enough intelligent people both home and abroad. It will be on Insult on Ndi Anambra to wait for 4 years for Soludo to complete his tenure which was given to him by the people.

“Anambra State House of Assembly members should do the right thing by impeaching Governor Charles Soludo immediately. Anambra is too blessed to have such a character as governor.

“We call on the Speaker and the entire members of Anambra State House of Assembly to immediately start the process of Soludo’s impeachment process in other to save Anambra people of this national embarrassment by a supposed Professor,” the statement reads.