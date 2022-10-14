Soldiers Allegedly Attack, Burn Houses In Enugu Community

Advertisement



Nigerian soldiers have allegedly invaded Mgbowo community in the Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, burning houses.

It was gathered that no less than five houses were burnt by the soldiers during the attack.

The incident has since caused panic and anxiety in the area as residents fled to the nearby bushes.

No reason has been given for the invasion, as at the time of filing this report.

According to a resident of the community, Clement Ogbonna, the villagers were woken up by the sound of gunshots, which he said fell on roofs like rain drops.

He said also that the soldiers entered Amaeta village in Mgbowo through a girls’ secondary school there, while shooting indiscriminately.

Ogbonna said: “While the villagers ran helter-skelter, the soldiers moved to Urulor premises in Okegu hamlet and burnt buildings.

“After burning down a building in Okegu hamlet, they moved to Ogudu hamlet burnt three houses before moving to Isingwu.

“As we speak, the soldiers are burning houses in Isingwn; you can see smoke plummeting the air.”

He further stated that none of the villagers could say why they were targeted by the invading soldiers.

It could not be ascertained whether anybody was killed or arrested in the operation, according to SaharaReporters.

Meanwhile, neither the Army nor the police force has reacted to the incident.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu did not answer his calls when attempts were made to reach him on the phone. He also did not reply to a text message sent to his mobile line.

Also, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe did not also answer his calls or reply to a text message sent to him.