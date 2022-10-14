“No Nigeria Court has the jurisdiction to try Nnamdi Kanu again” – Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer

“As declared by court yesterday, No Nigeria Court has the jurisdiction to try him again. He must go home a free person. I will respond to Malami today” – declared Barrister Ejiofor following the court judgment that discharged Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of all charges leveled against him by the federal government of Nigeria.
The Attorney General of the federation, Malami had retorted that the Court judgment which discharged Nnamdi Kanu did not acquit him or free him. The attorney general indicated interest in continuing the legal trial of Nnamdi Kanu.
But one of the senior members of the Nnamdi Kanu legal team, Barrister Ejimakor disagreed with Malami’s interpretation of the Appeal Court judgment. He called Malami’s interpretation “flatly wrong”.