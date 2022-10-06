Panic in Anambra As River Niger Overflows into Residential Houses, Streets (video)

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

Panic has gripped residents of Onitsha and its environs in Anambra State River Niger reportedly ‘bursts’ and overflows into residential houses and streets in the area.

According to video currently trending on the social media, the incident allegedly happened over the week but got worst on Wednesday, with many houses, streets and shops already saturated.

The video also shows some compounds, car parks, and shops full of water already, with more speedily gushing out from a place said to the bank of the River.

Reacting to the video, Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka said the alleged overflow was part of the same flooding ongoing in some local governments in different parts of the state, as flooding mostly occurs whenever water overflows from its bank.

He also enumerated some of the efforts so far made by the government to ameliorate the effects of the flooding on the victims and her commitment to finding a lasting solution to the recurrent case flooding in the state and its menace.