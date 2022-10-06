Corpse Already Decaying —Police on Woman Flogged Child to Death in Anambra

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a woman, identified as Chinelo Udogu for flogging her 3-year-old child to death in the state and throwing him into bush.

The Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu who confirmed this in a statement to newsmen revealed that the incident happened in Amikwo, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the body of the victim was already decomposing in the bush before it was discovered. He explained that the suspect was arrested in Wednesday, while investigation is already ongoing.

He said, “On the incident about a woman, Chinelo Udogu, who allegedly flogged a 3-year-old child to death and dumped her body in a bush at Amikwo, Awka, she has been arrested and the victim’s body recovered.

“The lesson for us to learn is that we should be cautious when angry and desist from going physical when correcting our children.

“Meanwhile the case has been transferred to state CID for a discretion investigations. Further development shall be communicated.”