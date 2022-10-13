Nnamdi Kanu Lawyers To Serve DSS Notice of Acquittal Tomorrow

Advertisement



Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that the lawyers to the detained freedom fighter, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu may seek for the Department of State Services (DSS) to set free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by tomorrow, Friday October 14, 2022. This is following an Appeal Court judgement that discharged all the charges brought against the freedom fighter by the federal government of Nigeria.

The Federal Court of Appeal acquitted the freedom fighter in a ruling delivered October 13, 2022 in Abuja FCT.

“Anytime from tomorrow. The judgment has to be served on DSS. And it’s being prepared for that to happen tomorrow” stated Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, one of the senior lawyers representing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He believes the freedom fighter will likely be released on Friday following the DSS being served with the judgement.

When asked whether the DSS would honor and/or obey the Court Judgement – noting that in the past the DSS had ignored court orders instructing for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be released. Barrister Ejimakor stated that the DSS would not try that.

“If they dare, I will raise a helluva of legal hailstorm. I shall levy a legal war of attrition, municipally and internationally.”

Meanwhile, one of the special agents involved in the secret security architecture of the Federal Government spoke to 247ureports.com regarding the major reasons Nnamdi Kanu was discharged and acquitted. The security agent stated that Nnamdi Kanu was discharged to enable him return to the south east to help restore peace and order.

“He will confront the criminality that has engulfed igboland by Igbos working for themselves and enemies of the fatherland.”

“Freedom for Nnamdi KANU will be a direct countermeasure to deflate Simon EKPA’s violent cum criminal enterprise. Then open up three-pronged approach of: 1. Political understanding; 2. Amnesty for political fighters; 3. Fullscale onslaught on criminal fighters.”

See video below of a brief interview of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor following the Appeal Court ruling.