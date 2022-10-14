Kebbi State gets 9 new Commissioners

Advertisement



Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sworn-in nine new commissioners as members of the state executive council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the appointers were members of the recently dissolved State Executive Council (SEC).

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in at the Government House on Friday in Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu lauded the Kebbi State House of Assembly for being magnanimous in considering and clearing the nominees for the position.

He said: “We thank them for always being magnanimous in considering requests from the State Executive, we still look forward for them because we will be presenting another list and other outstanding issues.

“Equally, we thank the Chief Judge, who is always making himself available personally even at a short notice to support us, we appreciate you and thank you for your kind magnanimity.”

Bagudu congratulated the commissioners for their re-appointment, recalling that all of them were members of the previous SEC with some of them serving as cabinet members numerous times.

“I thank you for offering to serve the state and congratulate you for being reappointed and I want to encourage you, especially in the next few months that we will be battling campaign and transition.

“We must not miss sight of our obligation to the people of Kebbi State because that is the primary objectives, while at the same time we ensure that we keep records straight so that we will prepare transition document that will assist the next administration.

“Because successes, failures and challenges need to be documented, so that they can provide ready materials for conceptualisation and quick take-off.

“We have seen how the world and our country are battling with a very very challenging economic environment, nevertheless, a lot have been achieved and most of it is in ministries you have suppretended,” he said.

Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), recalled that the previous SEC was dissolved on Sept. 7, while on Oct. 7, the State Government nominated 10 persons for reappointment as commissioners.

He said the reappointment of the new commissioners was based on their previous performance and track records, adding that they will be given potfolios after more nominees are cleared by the state assembly.

Umar-Yauri assured that the state government was gender sensitive, hence its decision to incorporate women in the subsequent list to ensure gender equality.

Responding on behalf of other appointees, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan appreciated the governor for finding them worthy of the position and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them to move the state to greater heights of development.

He said: “We are very much grateful to Almighty God who spared our lives to witness this day. We are equally grateful to His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who found us worthy to be selected as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

“We are assuring him and indeed the good people of Kebbi State that we will do all what it will take individually and collectively to move the state forward. We know what is before us is election and we will do our best to ensure that our party, APC, succeed in the forthcoming elections.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Muhammad-Ambursa.