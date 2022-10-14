Buhari Salutes Emir Of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu On 52nd Birthday

Advertisement



President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, on his 52nd birthday, hailing the traditional ruler for 12 years on the throne of his forefathers, with many achievements, including promoting peace and harmony.

The President notes the deliberate efforts of the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Bauchi State in ensuring amity by strengthening the hierarchy and leadership at district, village and ward levels with structures and responsibilities.

President Buhari salutes the royal father for also encouraging youths to embrace education, skill acquisition, and teachings of religion that promote moral and civic responsibilities.

The President shares in the joyous occasion with the Emirate Council, family and friends of the Emir of Bauchi, who is Chancellor of the University of Abuja, after serving as the Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo State.

President Buhari prays for his well-being.