Shun over voting, massive rigging , vote stuffing to avoid repeat of inconclusive election -Garba tells NNPP

Kano state All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that for the avoidance of the recurrence of the inconclusive election in 2019, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) should avoid repeating over voting, massive rigging, vote stuffing and unleashing violence that resulted in the cancellation of some results from the governorship election.

The reaction is contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for information and spokesperson for the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, in response to a comment attributed to the NNPP in Kano in which it vowed to resist the repetition of supplementary election in the 2023 governorship election.

He noted that the opposition, which was then in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), operated a massive rigging machine that led the declaration of the 2019 governorship election by the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) as inconclusive.

Malam Garba stated that when the PDP rejected the outcome of the election, it pursued the legal option right from the state Election Petition Tribunal, the Court of Appeal, up to the Supreme Court, all of which affirmed Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the duly elected governor.

The commissioner stated that the NNPP is avoiding issues based campaigns but indulging in brinkmanship on matters settled by competent courts of law.

The commissioner said the comment by the NNPP, which came on the heels of recent analysis that rates its candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf number three in the contestants for the office of the governor, pointed out that the streak of the APC candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna in terms of quality, caliber, qualification, experience, perseverance and human relations posture of the APC candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna is unmatched by any other candidate.

He said APC and its candidate have what it takes to win the election as it fielded its contender based on merit not mawkish reasons, saying, its candidate relates well and is presentable before the people of Kano.