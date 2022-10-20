Just In! Gunmen Abduct Ekwulobia Urban Mass MD, Ezeokafor

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Reports reaching 247UREPORTS say have it that a group of heavily-armed men, suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Managing Director of Ekwulobia Urban Mass Transport Company, Chief Innocent Ezeokafor.

According to reports, Chief Ezeokafor was abducted at about 7pm on Wednesday, October 19, right at the front of his house, along Umuezeudu Street, Umuowele-Umuchi, Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen came with a Sienna car and pretended to be people waiting for passengers alighting from Ekwulobia Urban Mass bus. Sources close to the scene also revealed that the abductors shot sporadically into the air before capturing and whisking away their victim.

Reports have it, as at the time of filing this report, the phone numbers of the victim have been switched off when dialled.

Chief Ezeokafor’s abduction is coming barely a month after he was kidnapped and eventually released on ransom paid by Prof. Mike Ukwuoma Ezeh, the former President of Ekwulobia People’s Assembly.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu promised to get back to this reporter on the issue.