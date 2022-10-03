Fear Grips Residents As JTF Storms Anambra Community Amid Heavy Gunshots

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Streets of Enugwu-Nanka village and its environs in Nanka Community, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was on Sunday reportedly deserted following heavy gunshots that badgered in the village in the noon hours of the day.

It was alleged that the operatives of Joint Taskforce (comprising different security agencies) stormed the community amid heavy gunshots, thereby forcing the residents back into their homes as a result of fear.

A source from the village who pleaded anonymity said the Joint Taskforce, who came in different convoys numbering over 20, arrived the village at about 3:30pm yesterday and blocked off some inter-community roads and border in the area.

The source further opined that the security operatives had come because of some perceived hideouts unknown gunmen and other criminal elements in the community, who were said to have created tracks and pathways from where they sneak into and out of the community through the popular Nanka Erosion Gully (Mbize Nanka) which stretches to almost all the communities in Orumba council area.

It was gathered that the hoodlums had since been navigating the communities through the pathways in the erosion gully and nearby bushes, where they also mounted their camps; hence the invasion of the area by the security forces.

While it is still not yet clear whether the gunshots were exchanged between the security forces and the unknown gunmen; it is also still not yet clear whether there was any casualty recorded during the gunshots or not.

All efforts to get the confirmation and reactions of the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu on the issue proved abortive, as he promised to make enquiries and get back to this reporter but never did, as at the time of this publication.