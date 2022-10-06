Fuel Queues: Don’t panic, we have enough supply in stock – NNPC Ltd

Advertisement



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has informed the public that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products and the public should not give in to panic buying.

The company in a statement on Thursday by Garba Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC Ltd. said the current queue situation in some parts of Abuja and its environs was as a result of delays in arrival of fuel trucks.

Muhammad said this was happening as a result of heavy flooding that had submerged parts of the highway passing through Lokoja, Kogi.

He also said that an incidence of a failed road section around Badegi-Agaie highway in Niger State also contributed.

“Consequently, vehicles, especially fuel tankers, are finding alternative roads to get to their intended destinations.

“NNPC Ltd is working assiduously, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, to open up this major highway.

“While we do that, we urge the general public to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products,” he advised.

According to him, the current situation is temporary and has nothing to do with shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as the NNPC Ltd has a thirty-day products’ sufficiency.