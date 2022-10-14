Senator Moro Laments Poor State Of Federal Roads In Benue South

Advertisement



…Advocates For More Funding Of Key Infrastructure And Education

By Samson Otokpa

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-governmental Affairs, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro, has lamented the poor state of Federal Roads and other key infrastructure across Nigeria, especially in his Senatorial District.

Senator Moro made the observation on the floor of the Senate while contributing to the debate on the proposed 2023 budget recently submitted to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator said some federal roads in the country, particularly the Otukpo-Aliade road, Otukpo-Obi-Oju road and the Otukpo township road, all in Benue South, had become impassable for Nigerians.

He urged the Federal Government to increase funding for infrastructural development to bridge the gap since the envelope system does not allow Lawmakers to carry out massive infrastructural development demanded and expected by constituents.

The Senator also advocated for more funding for the educational sector in the 2023 Budget, to address the multiple challenges confronting the sector. He decried the dwindling budgetary allocation to the sector and wondered why the sector is not given its pride of place like other countries of the world.

He said the 2023 budget, which is the last for the 9th Assembly, must be one that would have positive impacts in the lives of Nigerians. He commended President Buhari for the timely presentation of the budget, stating that the early presentation would enable Lawmakers deliberate on it and make proper inputs.