Umahi Inaugurates LGA’s Chairmen, Ignore Court Ruling

From: Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Nweze Umahi has ignored the Court ruling and inaugurated elected 13 Local government chairmen.

The inauguration Ceremony was held Thursday at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, on 25th August 2022 cancelled the Local government election conducted in the state.

But Umahi insisted that the Ex-parte order obtained from the State High Court enabled him to inaugurate the newly elected LG Chairmen.

Other Officials inaugurated were 11 members of Local government Advisory Committee and 4 Senior Special Assistants, amid tight Security.