Don’t Behave Like Uzodimma, He’s a Vampire — IPOB Warns Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo not to behave like his Imo State counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodimma both in governance and in handling of security-related matters.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, in which they described Gov. Uzodimma as a vampire devouring his state.

The group, in the statement, accused Governor Soludo of creating a secret security militia, whom they said are secret killers masquerading as Ebubeagu security outfit and killing innocent people in the state.

The statement reads partly: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the random killing of innocent people especially the youths of Anambra State by Nigeria Army and the secret security outfit created by Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State.

“The unfortunate thing is that Prof. Soludo is claiming ignorance of the dirty job committed by these criminal Security outfit, as innocent lives are being wasted in Anambra Stated.

“IPOB have no problem with anyone creating Security outfit to secure the land so long as the Security outfit is not after the innocent Biafrans. It is important that Soludo calls those secret Security outfit and their handlers and Military commander to order because they have turned to kidnappers who kidnap innocent citizens in the name of arrest and turn around to request huge amount from their victims before they are released and those unable to pay are wasted.

“Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo must look into numerous attacks, kidnapping and killing of innocent people in Anambra State committeed by these Security outfits.

“Example of such killings was reckless killing of one innocent youth at Abatete on the suspicion that he was an IPOB member by trigger-happy terrorist soldier on this security outfit on the mere suspicion of being an IPOB member.

“IPOB is not a terrorist group, even Nigeria court and recently UN Group have confirmed so. Only in Nigeria that being an IPOB member is meted with instant killing by same government sponsoring more than four different terrorist groups in the Northern Nigeria.

Nigeria Fulani terrorist government think that they can break IPOB members with arrest and killing, but in the end Biafra Nation will be restored.

“Soludo created secret security militia thinking that we will not know and they are now calling themselves Ebubeagu security militia. Every body in the state of Anambra State can see how these criminal Security outfit are attacking and killing innocent people while blaming it on faceless criminals.

“These hoodlums called themselves Soludo security are Ebubeagu in disguise. Their modus operandi is the same with that of Ebubeagu Imo State supreme Court Administrator Hope Uzodinma.

Mr. Governor, you must call Nigeria military and your Ebubeagu security outfits who murder people at random to order. Otherwise, we will use our strategy to stop their madness and mindless attacks and killing of our people.

“Prof. Soludo you will have IPOB’s support in stopping criminals terrorizing Anambra State and we are pursuing them too but when innocent citizens are targeted by those criminals in those security outfit, you will have IPOB to contend with. Prof. Soludo, we advise you to be careful not to behave like Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who is a vampire devouring his State. We are aware that most of their heinous crimes in the state you are not aware. Their handlers has turned them into another criminals which will be hard to stop.

“If professor Soludo allows these people both in military and his Ebubeagu in disguise to continue their kidnapping and murderous activities in their “aroban style” while blaming faceless criminals in Anambra State again we will shock them by exposing the every hidden crime they committed before now in the State.”