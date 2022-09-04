Ọ̀ṣun; The Origin Of Feminism – By Oluwo Olawole Olakunle ‘MKO

Advertisement

The second batch of Orisa’s to transcend the face of the earth by the authority of Olodumare witnessed the first tussle on equal rights and opportunities for all genders, an important discussion currently shaping the construct of our co-habitation as friends, family, co-workers, society, nation, and the world at large. As we celebrate the essence of Ọ̀ṣun through the Ọ̀ṣun Osogbo festival, it is important to address Goal 5 of the United Nations SDG’s “GENDER EQUITY” an overview of Ọ̀ṣun as the Origin of feminism.

Kọ́nú-n-kọ́o̩ ni Awo Ẹ̀wi ní Ado

Ọlọ́run mu dẹ̀dẹ̀dẹ̀ ṣe okùn Awo Òde Ìjẹ̀ṣà

Akàn ń bẹ ni odò

Wọn ó maa l’àákáayé pẹ́ẹ́-pẹ̀ẹ̀-pẹ́ẹ́

Awo ojú omi

Awọn ni ó difá fun

Ẹjẹ̀ńdinlogún Oródu

Tí wó̩n ń ti Ìkọ̀lé Ọ̀run bọ̀ wa sí Ìkọ̀lé Ayé

Wọ́n dé Ilé Ayé tán

Wọ́n la igbódù sí ilẹ̀

Wọ́n la igbo Ọpa

Wọ́n kọ̀, wọ́n ò fi ìmọ̀ jọ ti Ọ̀ṣun

Wọ́n ṣe Ilé Ayé

Ilé Ayé kò gún mọ́

Wọ́n fọ̀n ọ́n, wọ́n re ọ̀dọ̀ Olódùmarè

Olódùmarè ní ẹ̀kẹtàdìnlógún yin ńkọ́?

Ó ní kín ni ó dé?

Tí ẹ̀yin kì í fi í ké sí i?

Nígbà tí wọ́n de Ilé Ayé

Wọ́n bẹ̀rẹ̀ sí í ké si Ọ̀ṣun

Ládékojú Oore Yèyé Ọ̀ṣun

Arí-pẹpẹ kó idẹ sí

Ìyá Ìjùmú Òyéyé ní ìmọ̀

Ọ̀ṣun kò dà wọn lohùn

Ó ní orúko̩ òun wá ń lé si i ni

Wọ́n ni Ọ̀ṣun, oó ti tún máa jẹ́

Ó ni òun ni Agbaja

Abáwọnpéjọ ní ìdí ìmọ̀ràn

Ládékojú Oore Yèyé Ọ̀ṣun

The above verse of Ifa explains the origin of feminism and how Ọ̀ṣun dealt with gender inequality. Despite the different levels of inequalities Ọ̀ṣun protested against all and won, becoming the first female entity to demand and get equity on the face of the earth.

Ọ̀ṣun as an intelligent and most proficient Orisa in the knowledge of herbs and roots agreed to be part of the delegation knowing fully well that she is the only feminine energy in that delegation. Putting asides any fear of segregation, she stood up to be counted which is the most important step towards closing the inequality gap according to the sacred Odu Ose-Otura.

It is through showing up and being counted that we can be part of the decision-making process, in governance, in the family, and every stratum of society. Feminism as a quest for equal rights is not a yardstick to hate and dissociate from the Male gender, but a call by the first feminist to understand each other closely while defining each gender’s role in a bi-polar society

Gender Inequality according to the above verse begins with reasoning, dialogue, and policy-making; Ifa says “won o fi imo Je ti Ọ̀ṣun” ‘they did not reason with Ọ̀ṣun” a phrase that explained that in all their doings, they didn’t include Ọ̀ṣun in their dialogue, planning, and policy-making process.

The feminine energy is the energy of balance, fertility, growth, and perfection; it is in most cases impossible to achieve an important feat in life without either passive or active involvement of the feminine energy, Ifa says in Eji-Ogbe “Eji ni mogbe nko gbe eni kan soso Duro” I support duality and not one polarity alone.

Although (4) Four out of the 17-member second delegation of Orisa to sojourn the earth are subject to; and report directly to Ọ̀ṣun. Another game-changing move by Olodumare is to empower Ọ̀ṣun ahead of others, a move that helped Ọ̀ṣun in frustrating the plans of the others.

Boríborí awo Ìragberi – Olubikin

Ẹ̀gba awo Ìlukàn- Ọsanyinbikin

Àtomu awo wọn ní Ìkirè Ilè- Ajimukin ni ile ọlọkọ idẹ

Èṣe awo wọn ní Ìjẹ̀bú Ère – Ajifi apo ọdun kọ

Bori Bori awo Iragberi is blessed with the energies of victory which means victory is subject to feminine energy.

Egba Awo Ilukan is blessed with the energy to make one’s efforts wasted.

Ese Awo won ni Ijebu ere -Is ordered to penalize those who do not respect the feminine energies of nature.

Wọn la Igbo oro…

Wọn la Igbodu…

Other members of the delegation having commissioned different projects against the advice of Ọ̀ṣun and her subsequent approval realized that success is not evident, they sought diverse solutions yet couldn’t get results until they were referred to their counterpart (Ọ̀ṢUN).

It is equally important to note that the first protest was the refusal of Ọ̀ṣun to go back to heaven with them, a masterstroke decision that defined the first silent protest by a female.

It is therefore evident that the girl child is not only better equipped spiritually but with the blessings of Olodumare and through competent empowerment, is a great addition to society. As we celebrate Ọ̀ṣun today, we should remember that it is the celebration of the girl child and the equity of genders as enshrined through Ọ̀ṣun ṣẹngẹṣẹ the first Feminist to walk the Earth.

Eepa Omi o!!!